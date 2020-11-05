President Trump said Thursday night that the media, big tech and pollsters waged “election interference” against him in the election and proclaimed, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win.”

Speaking at the White House for the first time since Election Night, Mr. Trump expressed concern that his vote totals in key undecided Demoractic-controlled states are being “white away in secret.”

“They want to find out how many votes they need, and then they seem to find them,” the president said.

Mr. Trump said he is close to winning, “despite historic election interference by big media, big money and big tech.”

“The pollsters got it knowingly wrong. It was done for suppression reasons,” he said.

He predicted he will carry Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and other key contested states.

