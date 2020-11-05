President Trump’s family began lashing out at Republican officials on Thursday for abandoning the president in his battle over ballot counting in key states.

The president’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric expressed their anger on Twitter, saying only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri have stepped up publicly about ensuring election integrity.

“The total lack of action from virtually all of the ‘2024 GOP hopefuls’ is pretty amazing,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!”

Eric Trump said on Twitter, “Where is the GOP?! Our voters will never forget…”

Some Republicans privately are expressing concern that a fight over election integrity will hurt the party and its candidates in the future by undermining the GOP’s faith in the process.

Donald Trump Jr. said, “The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long. It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic!”

