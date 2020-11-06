Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday morning slamming Democrats who are blaming progressivism for underperforming in the House elections.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who won her reelection Tuesday over a first-time Republican challenger, argued that it’s not progressive or socialist policies but a lack of digital campaigning and canvassing that contributed to Democrats losing at least six seats in the House this week.

“There are folks running around on TV blaming progressivism for Dem underperformance,” she wrote. “I was curious, so I decided to open the hood on struggling campaigns of candidates who are blaming progressives for their problems.

“Almost all had awful execution on digital. DURING A PANDEMIC,” she continued. “Underinvestment across the board. Some campaigns spent $0 on digital the week before the election. Others who spent did so in very poor ways. If I spent only $12k on TV the week before an election & then blamed others after, you’d ask questions. That’s how it looks seeing this.

“Ideology + messaging are the spicy convos a lot of people jump to but sometimes it’s about execution and technical capacity,” she continued. Digital execution was not good, polls were off, ironically DCCC banned the firms who are the best in the country at Facebook bc they work w progressives! Also, the decision to stop knocking doors is one people need to grapple with and analyze. [Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib] never stopped and may very well have helped delivered a Biden Presidency bc of it.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez went on to argue that criticism against ideas like socialism and defunding the police are rooted in racism, and that one way the Democratic Party can counter it is by investing in year-round canvassing to help “blunt the force of racial resentment at the polls.”

“There are swing seat Dem incumbents who cosponsored the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, etc and if I’m not mistaken every single one won re-election,” she wrote. “So the whole ‘progressivism is bad’ argument just doesn’t have any compelling evidence that I’ve seen. When it comes to ‘Defund’ & ‘Socialism’ attacks, people need to realize these are racial resentment attacks. You’re not gonna make that go away. You can make it less effective.

“By the way if white communities are getting more comfortable w overt racism or ‘cultural resentment’ (if that’s what they’re rebranding it now) it’s only gonna get harder for POC turnout to save everyone. Real organizing & strategy is needed that disarms bigotry, not avoids it,” she added. “You can’t just tell the Black, Brown, & youth organizers riding in to save us every election to be quiet or not have their reps champion them when they need us. Or wonder why they don’t show up for midterms when they’re scolded for existing. Esp when they’re delivering victories.”

