New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo predicted the state will legalize recreational marijuana this year after New Jersey became its latest neighbor to move forward with taxing and selling retail pot.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said during a radio interview Thursday that the year is “ripe” for New York to join the growing list of state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana among adults.

Speaking to WAMC, a public radio station headquartered in Albany, Mr. Cuomo said New York is going to be “desperate for funding” and likely to consider marijuana legalization as a solution.

Mr. Cuomo added that even further economic stimulus efforts from Congress and the possibility of Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden becoming president will still leave New York needing money.

“Even with everything else, we’re still going to need funding, and it’s also the right policy. So I think we get there this year,” Mr. Cuomo said.

“I think the pressure is going to be on because we’re going to need the money so badly,” Mr. Cuomo continued. “And you have such a gap now, I think it’s going to be an easier conversation.”

Marijuana is prohibited under federal law, although most states in the country have legalized its use for medicinal or recreational purposes, including several where it can be legally purchased.

New Jersey voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana and move forward with setting up a system for licensing and taxing retail sales.

Other states neighboring New York that have previously legalized recreational marijuana include Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont.

The outcome of Tuesday’s election between Mr. Biden and Republican incumbent President Trump remained uncertain as of early Friday afternoon.

