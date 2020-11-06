Police in Philadelphia Friday afternoon responded to a bomb threat targeting a shopping mall near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where election ballots are still being counted.

The police said they evacuated the mall and stopped all commuter trains that run through a subterranean level below the building.

Police and the mall’s internal security swept the property with K-9 units, but no explosives were found. Ultimately, pedestrians were cleared to return to the property.

A police report said the two calls came from the same person saying a bomb was about to go off.

Earlier in the day, police announced the arrest of two men who were carrying weapons near the convention center.

The men, who came from Virginia in a van displaying QAnon stickers.

