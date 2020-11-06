Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday that the narrow margin between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden in the state means the race is headed for a recount.

“Right now, Georgia remains too close to call. Out of approximately 5 million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand,” Mr. Raffensperger said. “With a margin that small, there will be a recount.”

He said that as of 10 a.m. Friday, there were a little under 5,500 votes left to be counted in Gwinnett, Floyd, Cherokee and Cobb counties.

He said there were 8,890 military ballots outstanding that will be counted if they were returned by close of business Friday.

