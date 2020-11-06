Democrats secured a key win in Georgia on Friday, with Carolyn Bourdeaux flipping the Republican 7th Congressional District blue.

Ms. Bourdeaux won with 187,187 votes or 51.2% with her Republican challenger Rich McCormick trailing with 48.8%, according to The Associated Press.

The seat is currently held by retiring Rep. Rob Woodall, who defeated Ms. Bourdeaux by only a few hundred votes in 2018.

“Three years ago, I stepped up to take on a four-term incumbent. They said this district could never be won by a Democrat, but we knew better. Together, we put this race on the map. Today, we finished the job,” Ms. Bourdeaux said in a statement on Wednesday, though the race had not been officially called.

Democrats have also taken two seats in North Carolina left open by Republican incumbents after redistricting in the state shifted the districts in the Democrats’ favor.

The Georgia district is the third competitive Republican district nationwide that Democrats have flipped this cycle.

