President Trump’s campaign has launched lawsuits alleging voter fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election in four major battleground states.

Two of those states have seen judges toss the complaints, but in Nevada and Pennsylvania, the president’s filings remain alive.

Complaints about localities not allowing Republican poll watchers to observe ballot tabulations:

Trump’s team claims some counties in Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania have not allowed Republican poll watchers to observe ballot counting, which is required under state laws. Officials in the blue states say observers have been inside the polling places, but the dispute — specifically in Pennsylvania — has been over how close they can be to review the ballots.

The Michigan case was dismissed, but the president’s legal team was successful with the legal battle in Pennsylvania, though, Democrats in the keystone state went to court to appeal the order allowing members of the president’s campaign to observe the ballot count in the Philadelphia area — a region where Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden made up a large share of mail-in votes, catching up to the president’s more than 600,000 vote lead after election night.

Lawsuits in Nevada focus on Clark County:

The president’s lawyers are also appearing before a judge in Nevada Friday evening on an emergency petition. His campaign has claimed Clark County officials have not allowed Republican poll observers into the buildings where ballots are being counted.

A GOP-led lawsuit on behalf of two Republican candidates for Congress also argues they have thousands of voters who were not eligible who cast ballots in the state including dead people.

Most of the president’s legal wrangling is in Pennsylvania:

Mr. Trump moved to intervene in a Supreme Court challenge brought by Pennsylvania Republicans, arguing the state’s Democratic leaders and Secretary of State violated the law by extending the time for counting mail-in ballots to Nov. 6 at 5 pm, despite the state legislature setting the deadline for Election Day. The lawsuit takes issue with postmarked ballots — if smeared — being presumed to have been mailed before Nov. 3. Pennsylvania Republicans asked the justice Friday to order the late-arriving ballots separated in all 67 counties. The legal issue is returning to the Supreme Court after the justices refused to get involved in the matter last week. Newly minted Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the high court’s denial of the Republican Party’s request that the justices expedite their legal challenge. The justices had split 4-4 on the issue earlier this month, leaving the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in place, which allowed the law to stand and votes to be counted beyond Nov. 3. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., a Bush-appointee, sided with the three Democratic-appointed justices to leave the extension intact.

A judge from the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ordered the Pennsylvania Secretary of State to separate the late-arriving ballots statewide on Friday. The judge questioned whether thousands of ballots were handled properly and told the Secretary of the Commonwealth to contact all County Boards of Election to place the ballots aside for proper review.

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania, too, have challenged county election officials who they say violated state law by contacting voters that had ballots that failed to process.

And there was a lawsuit over the state’s decision to let voters provide missing proof of ID for six days after the election. A court upheld that six-day period, though.

Georgia’s lawsuit was tossed:

A judge tossed out one of Mr. Trump’s legal challenges Thursday that had been filed in one county earlier this week over roughly 50 late-arriving absentee ballots being placed next to on-time ballots.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.