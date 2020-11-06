MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard, who is facing a four-year-prison sentence for an ethics conviction, is being housed at least for now at Kilby Correctional Facility, records showed Friday.

Alabama Department of Corrections records show Hubbard is being held in the medical infirmary of Kilby Correctional Facility outside of Montgomery.

Samantha Rose, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections, said Hubbard is doing a mandatory 14-day quarantine required of new inmates before being transferred to his housing assignment. The prison system has not said where Hubbard will be assigned.

She said he was taken into prison custody Wednesday and first taken to Draper Quarantine Intake Facility for initial processing, which included an assessment of his security and health care needs.

“The manner in which he, and every other inmate, is being housed from the moment we take custody is consistent with that inmate’s unique needs,” she said.

Rose denied the former House speaker is getting special treatment, saying “no special privileges or exceptions will be granted to him.”

Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison after his 2016 conviction on ethics charges. Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

The Republican was one of the state’s most powerful politicians for years, until the ethics conviction in a corruption case ended his political career. Hubbard was automatically removed from office after his 2016 felony conviction.

The defense asked a court to reduce Hubbard’s sentence since appellate courts overturned six of the 12 counts in his conviction, but a judge has not ruled.

