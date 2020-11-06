German foreign minister Heiko Maas on Friday urged both U.S. presidential campaigns to “keep a cool head” as the race to the White House between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden narrows to a razor-thin margin.

His comments come in the wake of a handful of lawsuits that the Trump campaign has launched in several states seeking better access to monitor vote-counting, or to hold a recount. Trump allies also have asserted numerous examples of vote fraud in Nevada, where Mr. Biden is leading and counting of ballots continues.

“Now is the time to keep a cool head until an independently determined result is available,” Mr. Maas told Germany’s Funke media.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump alleged that he’s being cheated in states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, citing Philadelphia and Detroit as “two of the most corrupt places anywhere.”

In his first address since election night, he said the cities “cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a presidential race.”

“They’re trying to rig an election,” Mr. Trump continued. “We can’t allow anybody to silence our voters and manufacture results. We want an honest election and an honest count.”

Without mentioning the president by name, Mr. Maas appeared to call out Mr. Trump’s claims and said “America is more than a one-man show.”

“Anyone who continues to pour oil on the fire in a situation like this is acting irresponsibly.”

