Rep. Jeff Van Drew will retain another House seat for Republicans after pulling out a narrow reelection win in his New Jersey district.

Mr. Van Drew was declared the winner Friday morning in the tight battle against Democrat Amy Kennedy, with 51.5% of the vote to her 46.8% with 80% of the districts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Democrats were looking for revenge by unseating Mr. Van Drew, who defected from the party days after being one of just three Democrats who voted against impeaching President Trump in 2019. He was part of the 2018 blue wave that flipped dozens of Republican seats, and Democrats were hoping to get that seat back after his defection.

President Trump won the district by nearly five points in 2016, but it was unclear if Mr. Van Drew‘s late embrace of the president would hurt his reelection bid in the weeks leading up to the race.

