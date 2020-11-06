The Democratic mayor of Philadelphia said Friday that it is time for President Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and accept he lost the 2020 election to Joseph R. Biden.

“I think what the president needs to do is frankly put his big boy pants on,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost, and he needs to congratulate the winner just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George Bush did, and frankly just as Al Gore did, and let us move forward as a country.

“That’s my feeling,” he said. “I don’t think he will listen to me, but that is it.”

In Pennsylvania, Mr. Biden took a 49.5% to 49.3% lead Friday, a margin of about 12,000 votes, with an estimated 96% of the votes reported.

The winner of Pennsylvania receives 20 electoral votes, which would be enough to push Mr. Biden over the winning mark of 270 electoral votes needed to win the 2020 race.

