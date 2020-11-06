Democrat Joseph R. Biden moved into the lead in Georgia by 917 votes early on Friday, a big blow to President Trump’s reelection prospects if the challenger’s advantage holds in the traditionally red state.

With 99 percent of the votes counted in Georgia, Mr. Biden had 2,449,371 votes. Mr. Trump had 2,448,454.

If Mr. Biden also holds onto his lead in Arizona of 47,052 votes, it would give him more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

More votes remain to be counted in Arizona as well, and Trump campaign officials say they expect the president will triumph there.

In a tweet flagged by Twitter for possible misleading information about the election, the president said early on Friday that illegal votes are being counted to benefit Mr. Biden.

“I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST,” Mr. Trump said. “The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign, said on Twitter of Mr. Biden pulling ahead in Georgia, “Republicans who stayed home or voted third party in GA thinking ‘my vote doesn’t matter,’ you were wrong.”

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states seeking better access to monitor vote-counting, or to hold a recount. Trump allies also have asserted numerous examples of vote fraud in Nevada, where Mr. Biden is leading and the counting of ballots continues.

In Arizona, Mr. Biden held a 50.1% to 48.5% lead over Mr. Trump with an estimated 90% of the votes reported.

The Democrat had been up by about 100,000 votes earlier in the week, but the president closed the gap as additional votes from Maricopa County and elsewhere were tabulated.

The Associated Press and Fox News had called Arizona for Mr. Biden earlier in the week, but the president’s team has been unwavering in their view that the calls were premature and Mr. Trump would eventually overtake the former vice president.

More results were expected to be released later Friday.

In Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump held a 49.5% to 49.2% lead, a margin of about 18,000 votes, with an estimated 95% of the votes reported.

That margin had been about 600,000 on Election Night, but mail and absentee ballots from the Democratic-leaning Philadelphia area were counted throughout the week.

Pennsylvania is one of a number of states that legally could not start processing mail ballots until the morning of Election Day on Tuesday.

In Nevada, Mr. Biden held a 49.4% to 48.5% lead over Mr. Trump, a margin of about 11,400 votes, with an estimated 89% of the votes reported. More results were expected to be released on Friday.

The secretary of state’s office said Thursday that about 190,000 ballots were still to be counted of what the state had received to that point, 90% of which were from Democrat-leaning Clark County.

Mail ballots that arrive by Nov. 10 will be counted as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

In North Carolina, Mr. Trump had a 50% to 48.6% lead over Mr. Biden, a margin of about 77,000 votes, with about 95% of the estimated votes reported.

Some areas in the state indicated that they wouldn’t be finished counting until at least Nov. 12 or Nov. 13. Mail ballots will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 12 as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3.

Mr. Biden’s team has indicated that their deficit in the state will be tough to overcome.

Several Republicans, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have denounced Mr. Trump’s claims of vote fraud.

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman said the president “has to stop undermining our democracy.”

“If he has real evidence of fraud, present it in court. Otherwise he should stop demeaning himself any further,” she tweeted.

