Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden said Friday that he’s on track to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election when all the votes are counted.

Mr. Biden said the ongoing vote counts tell “a clear and convincing story.”

“We’re going to win this race,” he said in a speech in Delaware. “We’re going to win this race with a clear majority of [the] nation behind us.”

“Let the process work out as we count all the votes,” he said.

Mr. Biden, who was accompanied by his running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, said he planned to hit the ground running to try to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Biden held a 264-214 lead over Mr. Trump in projected Electoral College votes, according to tallies from the Associated Press. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the White House.

Early Friday, Mr. Biden overtook Mr. Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania as ballots from more heavily Democratic areas were counted.

Outstanding mail and absentee ballots have generally favored Mr. Biden in the key states, though Mr. Trump has gained ground in Arizona since Tuesday.

While Georgia could be headed for a recount, Mr. Biden’s leads in Pennsylvania and Nevada grew steadily throughout the day and into the evening on Friday.

The president said on Twitter earlier Friday that Mr. Biden should not “wrongfully claim the office of the President.”

The Trump campaign has initiated various election-related legal challenges in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan and has vowed to pursue a recount in Wisconsin.

The AP and multiple networks called Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Those states, plus Pennsylvania, were critical flips for Mr. Trump in his 2016 win.

