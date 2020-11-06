Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted Friday there will be evidence of voting irregularities in three battleground states detailed in the next 48 hours, noting he thinks he won his own race because of his handling of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“Judge Barrett being confirmed was a key moment,” the South Carolina Republican said.

Mr. Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, made the comment during a press conference Friday, telling reporters he believes the interest in his U.S. Senate race this month led to a red wave down-ballot.

Weighing in on the presidential election, Mr. Graham said he would be donating money to President Trump’s legal efforts to ensure the vote count was fair.

He also said he would be campaigning and donating to the Georgia Senate run-offs, which could determine which party holds the majority in the upper chamber.

Mr. Graham, who is a close ally of Mr. Trump’s, said there are still enough ballots in Arizona and provisional and military votes in Georgia that could bring the president ahead of Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden, who currently is in the lead as ballots are still being counted.

“I think you are going to see in the next 48 hours real evidence of systematic voting irregularities,” Mr. Graham said of Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

He said one complaint details a post office worker in Michigan who may have backdated mail-in ballots.

“Democracy depends upon fair elections. President Trump’s team is going to have a chance to make a case regarding voting irregularities. They deserve a chance to make that case, and I’m going to stand with President Trump. If a Democrat was doing this, it would be cheered on,” Mr. Graham told reporters.

