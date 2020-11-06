ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana mother is facing charges after her son, who was under a court-ordered safety plan due to a shooting incident, was found to once again be involved in a shooting.

Lakesha Levy, 35, of Abbeville, was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony improper supervision of a minor by a parent, Abbeville Police said in a news release.

Levy is the parent of a juvenile who has an ankle monitor due to a recent shooting incident, The Advertiser reported. Wh ile being monitored, the juvenile was found to once again be involved in a shooting incident, police said.

Levy was processed at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. It was unknown if she is represented by an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.