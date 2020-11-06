The Justice Department says it has reached agreement with officials in a Connecticut town where a Muslim community’s plan to build a mosque in an industrial park was denied.

Federal attorneys on Thursday announced a consent decree with officials in Meriden, Conn., saying the agreement would “resolve allegations” of religious discrimination that arose after the Omar Islamic Center was denied a special exemption from the town’s planning commission to operate a religious worship center in a district zoned for industrial buildings.

According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut, city officials had said they were worried about the loss of tax revenue if the structure the Islamic Center sought was permitted for religious use. Court records say the building had sat vacant for 15 years.

“We’re pleased that the City of Meriden has agreed to settle this matter without additional litigation, and that members of the Omar Islamic Center will be able to worship in a location of their choice without undue government restraint,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham, in a statement.

The city’s outside counsel did not immediately respond to an email and phone call request from The Washington Times for comment.

According to the Justice Department, city officials will ensure equal treatment of religious and nonreligious venues applying for exemption permits. Officials also must undergo training on the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, as part of the consent decree.

A report in September found the Trump administration has dramatically accelerated cases under RLUIPA over the last two years.

