As many as 100,000 provisional ballots in Pennsylvania still need to be reviewed, a process that will stretch into next week, the Republican speaker of the state House said Friday.

Speaker Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County said the provisional ballots are separate from the mail-in votes that are being counted this week.

“We’ve had an unprecedented number of provisional ballots,” Mr. Cutler told reporters. “It’s my own personal belief that no results should be announced until the count is finalized.”

Democrat Joseph R. Biden has pulled into a lead of more than 13,000 votes over President Trump in Pennsylvania, as mail-in ballots are counted. Philadelphia officials said about 40,000 of those ballots are yet to be counted.

Provisional ballots are cast for voters who encounter problems with regular methods of voting.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, a Republican from Centre County, said he’s not aware of any allegations of voter fraud in the state.

Asked whether the Republican legislature will award the state’s electors to the eventual winner of the popular vote, Mr. Corman said, “we will follow the law.”

