A lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania before Election Day claims there were 21,000 deceased people on its voter rolls ahead of the 2020 election, arguing the state violated its own laws by not properly maintaining voter rolls.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation had launched the lawsuit last month in federal court when it was discovered the voter registration wasn’t properly maintained and updated its lawsuit Thursday, two days after the Nov. 3 election and as the state continues to count ballots.

The updated complaint noted that as of Oct. 7, more than 9,000 of the registered voters had died five years ago, 1,990 died 10 years ago and about 197 registrants had been dead for more than 20 years.

More than 90% of the more than 21,000 registered voters in the keystone state have been dead for more than a year.

Out of those roughly 21,000, 12,192 were listed as active voters.

“This case is about ensuring that those deceased registrants are not receiving ballots,” said J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

“When you push mail voting, your voter list maintenance mistakes made years ago will come back to haunt in the form of unnecessary recipients and nagging questions about unreturned or outstanding ballots,” he added.

His organization notes there is evidence of hundreds of dead people voting in Pennsylvania during the 2016 and 2018 elections.

It is unclear at this point if any of the deceased people currently registered to vote in Pennsylvania cast ballots in 2020.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.