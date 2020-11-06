It’s not just Philadelphia taking its time deciding who won Pennsylvania in the presidential race.

About 35,000 ballots from Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, won’t start to be counted until Friday afternoon, thanks to a mailing glitch, a court order and state law.

The delay is keeping America waiting to find out who is the next president as the election comes down to a handful of states including Pennsylvania where the race remains too close to call.

A federal court order delayed the count of about 29,000 ballots until 5 p.m. Friday because the country’s third-party mailing company sent them out with the wrong information.

Another 6,800 mail-in ballots have other issues such as so-called “naked ballots” that lack the mandatory secrecy envelopes, according to county officials.

Other mail-in ballots were ripped or damaged in the mail or the ballot processing at the election board.

Under state law, ballots with issues must be examined by a return board. The county board of elections was not allowed to swear in members of the return board until Friday morning.

“This is a normal process that happens during every election every year,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.