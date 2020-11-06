Pope Francis continues to forgo a face mask in public appearances, frustrating some Catholic officials as coronavirus cases surge in Europe.

Photographs published on Friday in a Vatican newspaper document a visit by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in which neither he nor the 83-year-old pontiff wore a protective mask.

Masks are required indoors in Vatican City, the small city-state that has seen a couple dozen cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus. Meanwhile, Italy began a partial lockdown in four regions where cases are surging, although Rome is not included.

Last month, Francis had been seen kissing the hands of newly ordained priests and pulling down his mask at an indoor gathering — imagery that drew criticism from Catholic commentator Rev. Thomas J. Reese in a Religion News Service column.

“You should know better,” Father Reese said. “You should know better. Please, wear a mask.”

A papal adviser helping coordinate the Vatican’s response to the coronavirus pandemic told reporters that staff had encouraged Francis, who had part of his lung removed because of a childhood illness, to wear a mask in general audiences with the public.

“He has started to use the mask now,” said Rev. Augusto Zampini, adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Vatican News on Friday published a short story and photo of the pope’s visit with President Kenyatta. The two leaders had a “private audience” in a Vatican library, according to the report from the Vatican-backed news organization.

The pope on Wednesday urged people to follow coronavirus recommendations from their governments and health authorities.

And the Holy See closed the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel to the public until at least Dec. 3.

The Vatican announced last week that Francis was suspending public audiences and would celebrate all upcoming liturgies without throngs of faithful present. It made the decision after someone who attended the pope’s Oct. 21 audience tested positive and 13 Swiss Guards who protect the pope came down with the virus

