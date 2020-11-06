The protests in Portland, Oregon, again turned violent overnight as demonstrators vandalized a city commissioner’s home and set fire to city hall, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

A group of about 60 people marched through the city toward the home of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan.

Once they reached the house, the protesters broke a window, threw burning flares and paint-filled balloons at the home, and broke potted plants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police ultimately dispersed the crowd.

“The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are actively investigating this alarming criminal activity that put an entire neighborhood at risk,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This is the fourth night in the past week Commissioner Ryan has had agitators cause both vandalism and disruption to his home and neighborhood.”

Authorities said two individuals were arrested Thursday night.

Bryan Ortega-Schwartz, 36, was arrested when he attempted to flee police in a vehicle. He was later arrested and charged with attempting to elude in a vehicle and reckless driving, police said.

An additional arrest was made of a protester who was blocking a city street, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 10 p.m., the Portland Fire and Rescue got a call that city hall was on fire, the sheriff’s office said. The fire is believed to have started when a burning object was thrown or placed at the door.

On-site security extinguished the blaze before it could spread, police said. A fire investigator is probing the incident and police are looking for a suspect.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.