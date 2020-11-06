The Republican National Committee has legal teams on the ground in four battleground states and announced Friday there are numerous incidences of “voting irregularities.”

“Democrats and their friends in the media spent four years talking about a Russia hoax on the grounds of election integrity. Now with just 48 hours after polls closed in an actual presidential election, they want to ignore clear irregularities, rush to call states as won, and end the election,” said Ronna McDaniel, RNC chairwoman. “We will not stand for that.”

She noted every GOP candidate — from the top of the ballot down — has a legal right to challenge any irregularities

“We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law, that observers are granted the access they are due under state law, and that any irregularities that have occurred — whether by malicious intent or incompetence — are fully investigated to the fullest extent allowed under of the law. We will not give up on this process until every last issue has been resolved,” she said.

Legal teams for the RNC are in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

