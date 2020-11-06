Sen. Roy Blunt defended President Trump’s right to feel aggrieved as the 2020 election has still not been called and as Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden looks to be in the lead on Friday.

The Missouri Republican, though, said a leader should always have an exit plan.

“The election is clearly close. I think the president has some reason, based on what’s happened the last four years to be aggrieved,” he told reporters.

Mr. Blunt, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2010, noted that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton never conceded the election four years ago.

“As late as a couple of weeks ago I think I heard Mrs. Clinton explain once again why what had happened wasn’t fair. So, this is not a new position for a candidate to take. I think it’s reasonable that the president would want to see the process work out now and see the actual canvass of votes,” he said.

Though, like other Republican members, he cautioned the president should leave his complaints about voter fraud to his lawyers to formally litigate.

Mr. Biden could reach the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House over the weekend and is expected to declare himself the presumptive winner on Friday.

Mr. Blunt said he wouldn’t be surprised to hear Mr. Biden come out and deliver remarks, assuming he has won — but it also is not “unreasonable” to allow Mr. Trump to wait for that number to be apparent.

“Part of the obligation of leadership is you should always have in your mind how do I leave,” he added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.