Dominion Voting Systems said its software is not to blame for the ballot processing errors afflicting Gwinnett County, Georgia.

On Election Day, Gwinnett County discovered a “problem with about half the batches of absentee by mail ballots,” according to a statement on the county’s website. The county said the problem affected approximately 3,200 batches containing up to 25 ballots each, which equals a maximum of 80,000 ballots.

Gwinnett County said on Wednesday it was working with Dominion Voting Systems technicians to revisit the batches that it said were “added to the Election Night totals without being fully adjudicated.” The county said the adjudication process would begin Thursday and estimated that it would take “about three days to complete.”

Then on Thursday, Gwinnett County said it completed its re-adjudication process.

“Gwinnett County has completed its re-adjudication of the absentee ballots that were affected by Election Night reporting issues and will continue to tabulate ballots on Friday morning,” the county said on its website. “To recap where we were on election night, Gwinnett County Elections experienced a software issue in which certain batches of absentee by mail ballots that had been adjudicated were displayed as in progress but would not move over to be accepted. The Board of Registrations and Elections made the decision then to push the batches in order to provide the best representation of votes in Gwinnett County, knowing the ballots would have to go through re-adjudication and that the results would change.”

Dominion Voting Systems told The Washington Times that no evidence of a software problem exists.

“Re Gwinnett - There is no evidence of any system software problem,” said Kay Stimson, Dominion Voting Systems vice president of government affairs, in an email. “My understanding is that the system was hanging at certain points in processing adjudicated ballots due to a workstation set-up issue. Our technicians worked with the county to address it, and election officials moved on to re-adjudicating ballots by the next day.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden took the lead in Georgia’s election on Friday morning and Gwinnett County votes are expected to contribute to the margin of victory for whichever presidential candidate wins Georgia.

“Well I woke up, and as expected, Clayton Co. ballots have put Biden in the lead in GA by 1,097 votes. Gwinnett should extend that lead considerably,” tweeted Dave Wasserman, House editor of the Cook Political Report.

Georgia Republicans say they have run into obstacles in their effort to review video footage of absentee ballot drop boxes in Gwinnett County.

“State Election Board requires 24 hour security camera monitoring of absentee ballot drop boxes. Our lawyers have asked to view the footage in the six largest counties,” tweeted the Georgia Republican Party from @GaRepublicans on Thursday afternoon. “Gwinnett County is demanding a $15,000 fee.”

The Georgia Republican Party also posted a screenshot on Twitter of the estimated cost of retrieving the video footage in Gwinnett County.

