President Trump said Joseph R. Biden shouldn’t “wrongfully” declare victory on Friday night, as the Democratic challenger prepared to deliver a prime-time address.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President,” Mr. Trump tweeted at the White House. “I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

Mr. Biden’s campaign prepared for a dramatic speech at a hotel in Wilmington, Delaware, with balloons decorating the scene and numerous reporters waiting for the Democrat’s arrival.

They were anticipating winning a state such as Pennsylvania that would put Mr. Biden over the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. But as of 7:30 p.m., there was no firm time announced for his speech.

Mr. Trump said the former vice president’s plans to declare victory were premature. The president’s campaign has filed at least seven lawsuits challenging results and ballot counts in various states.

“I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by,” Mr. Trump said. “Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.