TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal fight in Tucson, according to police.

They said 53-year-old John Francis Hodson was jailed on suspicion of manslaughter.

It was unclear Thursday if Hodson has a lawyer yet.

Police said they responded to a call about a physical fight involving two men Tuesday night.

Officers found an unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead by Tucson Fire Department paramedics.

Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Robert Norwood.

Investigators said Norwood was outside painting his home when he was approached by Hodson, who thought he was spray-painting graffiti.

Witnesses told police that a verbal confrontation turned physical and both men wrestled on the ground before officers arrived.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.