DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) - A woman in eastern Iowa has been hospitalized after being shot by her 2-year-old child, according to police.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in Dyersville, the Telegraph Herald of Dubuque reported. Dyersville police revealed the shooting Friday morning in a news release, but gave few details. Investigators determined the 21-year-old woman was shot by the toddler after the child found a handgun “that was left unsecured,” police said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque, then airlifted to an Iowa City hospital for treatment. Police have not released the woman’s name and said authorities are considering whether to file charges in the case.

