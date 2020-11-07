SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a burning ditch in southeastern South Dakota.

The Argus Leader reports a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy reported a fire in a township road ditch east of Brandon at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday. The deputy then found the body in the ditch.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious, unattended death.

Sheriff Michael Milstead said the victim has not been identified.

