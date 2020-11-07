Trump ally Chris Christie said Friday that talks have started between the president’s team and a top adviser to Democratic hopeful Joseph R. Biden regarding the transfer of power.

Mr. Christie, a former Republican governor of New Jersey who later headed the transition team that prepared for President Trump to enter office, divulged the talks to ABC.

Asked on the TV network if he believes the Trump and Biden teams have started discussing a transition, Mr. Christie replied: “They already have. The laws require that.”

Mr. Christie added that Biden adviser Ted Kaufman is running the Democrat’s transition team and has recently been talking to White House deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell.

Neither the White House nor Biden campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.

Election Day took place Tuesday, but the results of the presidential race were still undetermined as of Saturday morning.

Mr. Biden has led Mr. Trump in the days since polls closed, and he is currently poised to likely win the race pending the final vote counts and lawsuits in several states.

Mr. Trump has claimed without evidence of voter fraud, however, and has shown no indication he is ready to concede despite his odds of winning reelection dwindling over the days.

The remarks made by Mr. Christie were first reported by Mediaite.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.