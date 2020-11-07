Congressional Republican leaders were mostly quiet on Saturday about President Trump’s loss to Democrat Joseph R. Biden in election projections, and one Trump ally accused the GOP of “throwing in the towel.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican and one of the president’s staunchest allies, accused fellow Republicans of giving up on Mr. Trump.

“Some Republicans are ready to throw in the towel now and fight for a future election,” Mr. Gaetz tweeted. “There is no future for the Republican Party if we do not stand and fight for @realDonaldTrump in this critical moment.”

After news organizations called Pennsylvania and Nevada for Mr. Biden, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was one of the few GOP leaders to say publicly that the contest wasn’t over.

“The election isn’t over until all legal votes are counted and certified. There are still serious legal challenges that have been made, and until that process is resolved, the election is not final,” Mr. Scalise tweeted.

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming had nothing to say on social media.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was quiet, as was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota likewise had nothing to say on Twitter. Nor did Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican, who chairs the Senate Republican Conference.

Corey Stapleton, Montana’s Republican secretary of state, tweeted at Mr. Trump, “I have supported you, Mr. President, we (Montana) have supported you—and @realDonaldTrump accomplished some incredible things during your time in office! But that time is now over. Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden. Blessings on you and your family.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.