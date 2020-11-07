Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate races will head to runoff election in early January, state election officials determined Saturday, after no candidate in either contest surpassed 50% of the votes cast.

After days of counting votes, the race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff was called with neither candidate securing a simple majority.

The other race, a special Senate election called for a runoff days earlier, will feature Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler defending her seat against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock.

The runoffs will be held on Jan. 5.

With 99% of the vote counted in Mr. Perdue’s race, the incumbent Republican had 49.8% of the vote compared to Mr. Ossoff’s 47.9%, according to the Associated Press. A Libertarian candidate, Shane Hazel, clocked in with 2.3% of the vote, almost certainly a factor in pushing the race to a runoff.

Huge sums were spent on both of Georgia’s races already, and tens of millions more are expected to pour into the Peach State with the January runoff having implications for control of the Senate.

Mr. Ossoff had entered the race with a 1-point lead according to the RealClearPolitics average, had trailed badly on Election Night, but the margin steadily closed as votes in a handful of Georgia counties continued to be counted.

The Republican incumbents’ campaigns said the Democrats were bankrolled by coastal liberals, and the Democrats had countered by accusing the GOP senators as having enriched themselves on insider stock deals before the coronavirus pandemic led to shutdowns that wrecked the economy.

Mr. Perdue is seeking a second term. Mr. Ossoff first surfaced in Georgia politics in 2017 when he lost a special House election that, at the time, was the most expensive such race in U.S. history.

Mr. Warnock is a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the home pulpit of the late Rev. Martin Luther King.

Ms. Loeffler was appointed to her seat last January by Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and faced a number of opponents in a special-election contest that included a strong challenge not just from Mr. Warnock, but also from conservative Republican Rep. Doug Collins.

Mr. Collins conceded his third place finish on Election Day and has thrown his support to Ms. Loeffler, who trailed Mr. Warnock by about seven percentage points with 98% of that vote counted.

