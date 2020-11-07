Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Saturday that the far left almost cost presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden the election and said Democrats need to hammer that point home in the coming weeks and months.

“The far left can push him as hard as they want — and frankly, the Democrats have to make it clear to the far left that they almost cost him this election,” Mr. Kasich said on CNN.

The Republican former governor, who endorsed Mr. Biden for president, said people in the U.S. are generally not “far left” or “far right.”

Progressives have vowed to hold Mr. Biden’s feet to the fire, though he might not have a ton of wiggle room facing a GOP-controlled or evenly split U.S. Senate next year.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swiftly rebuked Mr. Kasich.

“John Kasich, who did not deliver Ohio to Dems, is saying folks like @IlhanMN, who did deliver Minnesota, are the problem,” the New York Democrat said on Twitter. “Please don’t take these people seriously and go back to celebrating and building power.”

Mr. Kasich, who was trounced by President Trump in the 2016 GOP primaries, appeared at a literal fork in the road in a video for this year’s Democratic National Convention.

“I’m very pleased that Biden’s won. I put everything I had on the line — well, not everything — but a lot of things on the line to do this,” he said Saturday.

