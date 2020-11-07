The celebrations for Democrats’ projected White House win Saturday included an outpouring of excitement for presumed Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris making history.

Ms. Harris would be the first woman, first African American and first South Asian American to hold the post of vice president.

Democrats heralded her assent as breaking the glass ceiling of politics in the U.S. for women and Black women.

“The timing couldn’t be more symbolic — this milestone comes exactly 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote,” gushed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat.

In the country’s second-highest office, Ms. Harris would be poised to advance to the presidency. Speculation abounded during the campaign that Ms. Harris likely would step in to assume the top job before the end of the first term for Mr. Biden, who will turn 78 this month and be the oldest president at his inauguration in January.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who was the first South Asian American woman elected to Congress, said she was “incredibly proud” of Ms. Harris’ election.

“We have not only shattered ceilings by electing the first woman, first South Asian American, and first Black woman as vice president, but we have also constructed a different path for millions as they imagine their own futures,” she said.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer hailed her historic accomplishment.

“I know that she will be an outstanding partner to President-Elect Biden in governing over the next four years, and surely millions of girls and young women in this country will be inspired by her election to engage themselves in public service and civic participation. I join in congratulating her on this historic victory,” said Mr. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat.

