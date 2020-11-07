Sen. Mitt Romney congratulated President-elect Joseph R. Biden Saturday and his running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris, saying he knows they are people of good character.

“Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead,” said the Utah Republican, a staunch Trump critic.

Mr. Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to impeach President Trump this year on House Democrats’ impeachment charge.

The senator, who was the Republican nominee for president against President Barack Obama in 2012, has often spoken out against Mr. Trump’s conduct and rhetoric.

Several media outlets called the election for Mr. Biden Saturday, though ballots are still be tabulated in a few battleground states.

Mr. Trump says he will fight in the courts, claiming there was voter fraud and irregularities because of massive mail-in voting prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.