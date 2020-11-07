House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer congratulated presumptive President-elect Joe Biden in a phone call on Saturday afternoon described by aides as “happy.”

“Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to achieve great things for the American people,” a Democratic aide said.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, tweeted, “We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum.”

She and President Trump haven’t spoken in more than a year, as their relationship turned ice-cold over impeachment and various policy disputes.

Mr. Schumer was in Brooklyn, New York, during their call with Mr. Biden, which he announced to a crowd celebrating the Democrat’s win.

“I was just on the phone with Joe in the car,” Mr. Schumer told people. “He could hear your screams down the street.”

