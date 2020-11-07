House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer congratulated presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden in a phone call Saturday afternoon described by aides as “happy.”

“Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to achieve great things for the American people,” a Democratic aide said.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, tweeted, “We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum.”

She and President Trump haven’t spoken in more than a year, as their relationship turned ice-cold over impeachment and various policy disputes.

Mr. Schumer was in Brooklyn, New York, during their call with Mr. Biden, which he announced to a crowd celebrating the Democrat’s win.

“I was just on the phone with Joe in the car,” Mr. Schumer told people. “He could hear your screams down the street.”

Referring to two runoff elections in Georgia set for Jan. 5 that could give Senate control to Democrats, Mr. Schumer declared to the crowd, “Now we take Georgia, then we change the world!”

