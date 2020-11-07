The Proud Boys, the group President Trump recently told to “stand back and stand by,” should consider that order lifted following his projected loss to Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden, its leader said Saturday.

“We’re rolling out,” Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the controversial men’s group, said on social media shortly after the White House race was called. “Standby order has been rescinded.”

Mr. Tarrio said later on Parler, a social network where he posts, that he was referring to protesting and that his original message was being misinterpreted to suggest he was calling for violence.

He told The Washington Times later Saturday by phone that he wants people to peacefully protest what he alleged to be a lack of transparency in how the presidential race was determined.

The Proud Boys started in 2017, although the fraternal group of self-described “Western chauvinists” only recently achieved national recognition during the final weeks of the presidential race,

Facing off with Mr. Trump during the first presidential debate, Mr. Biden, the former vice president, urged him to condemn the Proud Boys and accordingly prompted him to address the group by name.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Mr. Trump said during the debate on Sept. 29.

More recently, threatening emails falsely claiming to be from the Proud Boys were received by voters in several states last month. The emails actually came from Iran, U.S. officials concluded.

Several news outlets projected Saturday morning that Mr. Biden won Tuesday’s race and has been elected president. He is expected to address the nation in the evening.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.