Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, announced Saturday he would begin to defend the president’s reelection bid Monday in the courts.

Speaking from Philadelphia, he told reporters there were dozens of poll observers who will testify to not being able to inspect mail-in ballots.

“Those mail-in ballots could have been for anyone they wrote in,” Mr. Giuliani said. “Not a single one was inspected as the law required.”

He estimated that about 300,000 ballots weren’t inspected in the Pittsburgh area.

All together, he said about 700,000 might not have been reviewed, the same amount of votes Mr. Trump led by in the Keystone State on election night.

