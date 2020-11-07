Twitter has flagged a number of posts from prominent Democrats, including Andrew Yang and a former Obama spokesman, for prematurely declaring their candidate Joseph R. Biden to be the president-elect.

Mr. Yang, a former presidential nominee, is among several Democrats with popular Twitter accounts who had warning labels placed on their posts in the days since the White House race this week.

His tweet and others Friday calling Mr. Biden the president-elect were flagged by Twitter with labels noting the results of the race were not yet official. Results were still unknown Saturday.

Republicans suffered consequences on the social media service as well, evidenced most notably by the company acting on several posts made by President Trump in the aftermath of the race ending.

Indeed, Twitter’s handling of Mr. Trump’s account — it hid several of his tweets behind warnings and limited how they could be shared — overshadowed several users on the left having posts labeled.

Tommy Vietor, a former spokesman for the Obama administration, and Danica Roem, a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates, also prematurely declared Mr. Biden the winner on Twitter and subsequently had their posts labeled appropriately. So did the verified “43 Alumni for Biden” account, as well as the accounts of Scott Dworkin, a co-founder of The Democratic Coalition super PAC, and David Weissman, a member of The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump super PAC, among others.

“Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted,” reads the warning label Twitter applied to their posts.

Mr. Trump, a prolific Twitter user, had several of his own posts similarly flagged or hid behind other warning labels in the days since voting ended, including as recently as Saturday morning.

Twitter applied labels, hid and limited users from sharing 11 different posts Mr. Trump made on its platform between Wednesday and Friday mornings. Another was flagged but not restricted.

In most of those posts, and others since, Twitter hid Mr. Trump’s tweets behind labels that said they contained disputed content and “might be misleading about an election or other civil process.”

Neera Tanden, the president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, had one of her posts flagged with that disputed content warning as well but deleted the tweet shortly afterward.

“And the monster is defeated,” Ms. Tanden wrote in the since-deleted tweet Wednesday.

Mr. Trump was hardly the only Republican to have several of his posts censored by Twitter, meanwhile. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman-elect recently chosen to represent Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives, posted on Twitter more than 50 times between Wednesday and Friday mornings, and nearly half of those tweets were later hidden behind warning labels and otherwise restricted.

