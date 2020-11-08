LAS VEGAS (AP) - Three people were shot Saturday night at a casino on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

The shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups at the Circus Circus casino, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Dori Koren told reporters. Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m.

The people who were shot were taken to the University Medical Center where they were listed as stable, Koren said.

Police believe there was only one shooter. No arrests were immediately announced.

“This was not an active shooter,” Koren said. “We do believe that there is no further threat at this time to anyone else in the public.”

Koren said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.