Joseph R. Biden supporters are advocating a reign of shunning and purging President Trump’s supporters in Washington.

As Mr. Biden struck a unity theme during his Saturday night speech, some backers espoused another idea: Dox and cancel Trump world.

The “Trump Accountability Project” set up a Twitter account and says it will block jobs for, and sham, anyone who worked to elect Mr. Trump, staffed his government or funded his campaign.

Rep. Alexander Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, began the retaliation talk for unspecified crimes by urging followers to create an anti-Trump archive as evidence.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” the socialist tweeted. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

The same day Ms. Ocasio-Cortez spoke of “complicity” and the accountability project sprung up, the Washington rumor mill said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was deleting tweets from her official government account. Biden supporters spread the rumor on social media.

“Sounds like destruction of government records,” tweeted journalist Andrew Feinberg, who writes for the British newspaper The Independent.

“This is fake news,” responded Ms. McEnany, who also called it a “defamatory lie.” “I have not deleted any tweets, but you should delete this patently false tweet.”

Hari Sevugan, former spokesman for the Barack Obama campaign, called for a Washington jobs boycott for Trump loyalists and threatened anyone who would hire them.

“Employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values,” he tweeted.

Mr. Sevugan urged anti-Trump people to support the “Trump Accountability Project” which announced unspecified plans to zero-out those loyal to the president.

Twitter commenters challenged Mr. Sevugan, comparing him to such Communist dictators as Josef Stalin, Pol Pot and Mao, who engaged in rigged show trials for political ends and routinely purged perceived enemies in murderous rampages such as China’s Cultural Revolution and the Soviet Union’s Great Terror.

The accountability project’s logo is, “Remember what they did.”

“We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda,” the group’s website says “Those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart. The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The homepage does not disclose its leaders. It asks people to register with names and email addresses.

The project set up a Twitter feed on Nov. 6, linking to the web page. The group has almost 4,000 followers as of Sunday evening. The Twitter account does not identify organizers.

“Trump officials have already begun the effort to hide their records,” a Nov. 6 tweet says. “We will not let that happen.”

There are no confirmed reports this is happening.

Democratic donor Ben Meiselas threatened to retaliate against anyone who hires a Trump associate who remained after the election.

Mr. Meiselas runs the super PAC Meidastouch, which raised $2.5 million in 2020 to defeat Mr. Trump, according to the research site Open Secrets.org. The PAC has over $400,000 on hand.

“If you hire someone who remained with the Trump admin after the election, be on notice you will be held accountable by MeidasTouch and we will ensure you are exposed,” he tweeted.

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino responded, “these threats are the desperate cries of a class of infantile losers struggling to find meaning in their empty lives.”

But the calls for social blacklists, which began to be made some years ago in defense of leftist protesters attacking or refusing to serve Republicans like Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ted Criz in restaurants, were spreading during election season.

Both MSNBC host Chris Hayes and former Labor Secretary Robert B. Reich have said a post-Trump America needs some kind of “Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” the term given to panels that operated in post-Apartheid South Africa.

“It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe,” Mr. Reich wrote.

The left-wing webzine Slate came out for imprisoning White House adviser Stephen Miller for the southern border child separation policy.

“Like all men who commit crimes against humanity, he should be imprisoned by the society he wounded, forever prevented from spreading his pestilence and fear. In a just world, this reckoning would happen right on Jan. 21. It won’t. But one way or another, he will have to leave that building and its protection, and it’s a day that cannot come fast enough,” wrote Slate’s Lowen Liu.

Trump aides have pointed out that the “cages” to separate children from adults were first used by the Obama administration in 2014 and liberals did not complain then. There are also questions about whether the adults were really the children’s parents or merely adults posing as that, at the behest of the smuggling cartels, in order to game the U.S. immigration and asylum systems.

