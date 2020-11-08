Majority Whip Jim Clyburn called for Republicans to “step up” if President Trump doesn’t concede the election.

“I think the Republican party has a responsibility here. This country is bigger than any one person,” Mr. Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday. “We are in a very dire set of consequences here.”

“It doesn’t matter to me if he concedes. It matters to me whether the Republican party will step up,” he added.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden was projected to be the winner on four days after Election Day.

The Trump campaign has vowed to continue with lawsuits that it’s filed since election day, challenging ballot-counting procedures.

“Obviously he’s not going to concede when at least 600,000 ballots are in question,” Rudy Giuliani said of Mr. Trump at a press conference Saturday.

Several conservative Trump allies on Capitol Hill are also sticking with the president, arguing the race was not over until Mr. Trump had his day in court.

“No matter what the media tells you, this is NOT over. It’s not over until every LEGAL vote is counted. This is America. We the PEOPLE decide who our next President is. NOT the media,” Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia Republican, tweeted.

Though, a handful of Republicans, like Sen. Mitt Romney, have publicly congratulated Mr. Biden on being the projected winner.

Symone Sanders, a senior advisor on the Biden campaign, said on CNN that several Republicans have reached out to the former vice president, but they have not heard from the White House.

— Dave Boyer contributed to this report

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.