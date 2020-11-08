Celebrations erupted in cities across the country this weekend as news organizations projected a win for Joseph R. Biden over President Trump, in a revelry that remained mostly peaceful.

Law enforcement across the country braced for let-wing violence if Mr. Trump prevailed in the election or the results remained more in doubt, which wasn’t the feeling on the street even though the Trump campaign is pursuing a slew of lawsuits over alleged voter fraud in key states.

Supporters of the presumed president-elect flocked to the streets, popping champagne, chanting and honking car horns.

In the District of Columbia, a crowd marched to the White House singing “nah nah nah nah, hey hey, goodbye.”

A large crowd waving Biden flags emerged in front of Philadelphia’s City Hall, celebrating his win in Pennsylvania, which would clinch the presidency.

Demonstrations by Mr. Trump’s supporters also remained calm.

Chanting “Stop the steal,” and “This isn’t over,” Mr. Trump’s supporters protested at state capitals in Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere where the election results remain contested.

A minor skirmish broke out in Lansing, Michigan, where Trump backers and Black Lives Matters counter-protesters tussled.

Police broke up an incident after one BLM supporter tried to handcuff himself to a Trump backer and the two men began wrestling to the ground.

The Black Lives Matter supporter was put into a police squad car, according to multiple social media videos. It is not clear whether he was arrested.

Fears that violence would flare up this weekend were fueled by a series of disturbing incidents at the close of last week.

In Philadelphia, two Trump supporters were arrested Thursday night for carrying firearms without proper permits outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The suspects were identified as Joshua Macias, 42, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, both of Chesapeake, Virginia. Mr. Marcias is co-founder of a veterans group that supports President Trump and Mr. LaMotta is a member, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The two have been charged with felony and misdemeanor weapons offenses, Mr. Krasner said Friday night. At their arraignment, bail was set at $750,000 each; there was no indication in court records as of Sunday that either man had posted it.

“This alarming incident is still very much under investigation,” Mr. Krasner said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference Friday that FBI agents in Norfolk, Virginia, were tipped off Thursday that individuals were headed from Virginia Beach to Philadelphia with weapons.

The pair were arrested outside the convention center as poll workers continue to count ballots in this week’s presidential election.

Around 10:20, police noticed a silver Hummer with Virginia tags covered in stickers supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory. A few minutes later, bicycle patrol officers spotted the men.

Both men were armed with handguns. Mr. LaMotta told officers he didn’t have a permit and was placed under arrest while Mr. Macias had a Virginia permit, which was not recognized in Pennsylvania, according to Commissioner Outlaw.

Authorities also found an AR-15 rifle in the Hummer, along with 160 rounds of ammunition, Mr. Krasner said at a news conference.

The Hummer’s stickers included a large “Q” for QAnon and #WWG1WGA,” which is shorthand for “where we go one we go all.”

QAnon followers believe Mr. Trump is fighting a secret war against satanic pedophiles in the federal government and that several prominent leftist politicians will be arrested and executed.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center has become a flashpoint in the 2020 election, including bomb threats called in during the ballot counting.

Elsewhere, a man in New York shoved an NYPD officer to the ground and tried to strangle him with a chain during protests in Manhattan, police in that city said.

The man, who was not identified, was among 18 arrested in the city.

The NYPD tweeted out a photo of the chain with the message, “Violence — in any form — is unacceptable. We will be reviewing this incident and bring any additional perpetrators to justice.”

Portland, Oregon, is the one city that has consistently reported violence since Election Day.

Ahead of the weekend, protesters in that city vandalized a city commissioner’s home and set fire to city hall, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A group of about 60 people marched through the city toward the home of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan. Once they reached the house, the protesters broke a window, threw burning flares and paint-filled balloons at the house and broke potted plants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Portland Fire and Rescue got a call Saturday night that city hall was on fire. The fire is believed to have started when a burning object was thrown or placed at the door.

On-site security extinguished the blaze before it could spread, according to police. A fire investigator is probing the incident and police are looking for a suspect. Two people were arrested.

