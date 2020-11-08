Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, took offense Sunday as other Democrats blamed the party’s left wing for down-ballot losses after the much-anticipated blue wave hit a red wall.

She accused other Democrats of telling progressives to “stop being divisive” whenever they disagree with the party establishment.

“Maybe people should stop attacking progressives and work on unity instead of projecting,” tweeted Ms. Omar.

Her comments came with party tensions escalating over the blue wave that failed to materialize. Democrats instead have lost House seats, two state legislative chambers, and one gubernatorial office.

“[A]lmost nothing the press projected in this election turned out to be right,” Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Republican, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “There was no blue wave.”

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 8, 2020

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said Sunday that the “defund the police” protest cry may have done as much damage as the “burn, baby, burn” mantra of the 1960s, saying “we lost that movement over that slogan.”

“I feel very strongly we can’t pick up these things just because it makes a good headline. It sometimes destroys headway,” Mr. Clyburn said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Despite confident predictions of gains in the House and Senate, Democrats have so far gained just one Senate seat and lost a net six House seats as Republicans ousted at least 10 Democratic incumbents, including several that turned out GOP incumbents in 2018.

At the state level, Democratic hopes of capturing majorities in as many as seven GOP-held legislative chambers were dashed, while Republicans surprised onlookers by picking up majorities in the New Hampshire House and Senate.

The only one of 11 gubernatorial races that resulted in a change of power came in Montana, where Republican Greg Gianforte won the open seat left by the departure of term-limited Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Despite an estimated $10 million campaign in Arizona, Republicans appear to have held both bodies, with Democrats projected to win just one state Senate seat, instead of the three needed to flip the chamber.

“I am thrilled that our Republicans turned out in force,” said Arizona Senate President Karen Fann in the Arizona Republic. “They showed up and they showed up in force and we were able to maintain the majority.”

Democrats appear to have captured the big prize: Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential race by CNN, the Associated Press, the networks and Fox News, which the Trump campaign is contesting in several states.

