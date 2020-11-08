Sen. Lindsey Graham urged supporters not to accept Joseph R. Biden as the projected winner of the presidential election on Sunday, with the Trump campaign vowing to pursue legal challenges.

“This is a contested election. The media doesn’t decide who becomes president. If they did, you would never have a Republican president for forever, so we’re discounting them,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News. “President Trump should not concede.”

He was one of several top Trump allies on Capitol Hill to encourage the president to continue to contest the election, arguing there were widespread issues with the election in several key states.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, said the presidential race shouldn’t have been called if there are still House races being deliberated.

“That’s why every vote should be counted, every recount should go forward, and every challenge should be heard. Because if it’s still good to keep going on these Congressional seats…I think we should actually do that as well for the highest office,” he said on Fox News.

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and the face of President Trump’s legal team, said on Fox three of the broader issues they’re bringing up in court challenges include allegations of dead persons voting, backdating of late mail-in ballots, and poll watchers denied access to voting locations.

“I think we have enough to change Pennsylvania,” Mr. Giuliani said. “It would be wrong for [Mr. Trump] to concede.”

Mr. Giuliani said earlier this weekend that the campaign plans to file more lawsuits on Monday.

Mr. Biden, the presumptive president-elect, was projected to be the winner on Saturday, four grueling days after Election Day.

Only a handful of Republicans, like Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, have acknowledged Mr. Biden as their president-elect.

“I understand why the president wants to keep on fighting. I do believe, however, that it is destructive to the cause of democracy to suggest widespread fraud or corruption. There’s just no evidence of that at this stage,” Mr. Romney said on CNN. “I think it’s important for us to recognize that the world is watching.”

Others, like Sen. Roy Blunt, haven’t endorsed a Biden victory, but have said it’s time to begin considering that Mr. Trump lost while acknowledging it is still a close race.

“It’s time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts and it’s time for those facts to speak for themselves,” the Missouri Republican said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“Almost every state within 7-10 days of the election goes through that entire canvas, there are always some changes, seems unlikely that any changes could be big enough to make a difference but this is a close election, we need to acknowledge that,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.