LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - A possible suspect is in custody after a shooting at a casino on the Las Vegas Strip left three people wounded, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting apparently stemmed from a fight between two groups at the Adventuredome inside the Circus Circus casino around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a “person of interest” was arrested about three hours later.

They said it’s believed there was only one shooter and it was an isolated incident.

Responding officers found three people at the scene with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital and all were listed in stable condition.

The names of the victims and the person in custody weren’t immediately released by police.

