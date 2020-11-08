KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man who was found on a sidewalk outside a Kansas City home with gunshot wounds has died.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokeswoman Officer Donna Drake said officers found the man shortly before 7 a.m. when they responded to reports of a shooting.

The man died at the scene of the shooting. His name wasn’t immediately released Sunday.

No arrests were reported Sunday morning.

The fatal shooting was the 165th homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Star. At the same time last year, there had been 129 homicides in the city.

