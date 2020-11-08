President Trump’s campaign has launched an aggressive fund-raising effort to support the president’s challenge to the 2020 election.

The “Official Election Defense Fund” outreach articulates much of what troubles Mr. Trump’s fans.

“This Election is far from over. We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want the truth to be exposed,” advised a public notice released on Sunday.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or any states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” the notice said.

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the media. The American people are entitled to an honest election; that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election,” it noted.

“We can’t save America without you,” said a banner headline.

Several news organizations are now taking the fundraiser outreach to task, citing fine print in the campaign’s online donation page which said half of the donation would go to “federal debt retirement.”

In the meantime, Joseph R. Biden’s campaign has also launched a fundraising effort to respond to Mr. Trump’s legal challenge, according to multiple news organizations.

“The Biden campaign framed its solicitations as an effort to fundraise to ensure every vote is counted,” The Hill said.

