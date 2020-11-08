Those massive Trump campaign rallies will continue even after the election.

President Trump plans to hold them as part of his legal strategy to contest the election results, a Trump administration official told The Washington Times on Sunday evening.

At the rallies, the official said, the president will, among other things, display obituaries of people recorded as having voted.

Axios first reported the details of the legal strategy, including the Trump team’s plans to announce its recount teams in key states this week.

The demands for recounts and legal filings charging fraud and irregularities is likely to step up this week — vote-counting is expected to finish this week and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is projected as having won

That litigation will be at the center of the planned rallies, as the Trump campaign plans to present publicly the evidence it has of voting fraud, the official said.

